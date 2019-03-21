Country singer Justin Carter dies at 35 in accidental shooting, reports say

HOUSTON – Texas country singer Justin Carter died during the production of a music video Saturday when a gun being used as a prop was accidentally fired, according to KTRK.

The 35-year-old singer, described as a rising star, had just signed with Triple Threat Management.

Mark Atherton, of Triple Threat, told KTRK, “Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes to be the next Garth Brooks.”

Details of the shooting are scarce, but Atherton told the station that Carter was shot at his apartment with the same gun that was used in the music video.

Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan, told Fox that her son had the gun in his pocket when it went off, striking him in the eye.

“He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive],” McClellan said. “He just loved music, he was very gifted and by God, his voice was spectacular.”

Carter had recently released an album featuring Nu Breed titled “Love Affair.”

Requests to Triple Threat Management for comment were not returned Thursday.