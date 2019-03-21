Bronx dad arrested in connection to son’s death was previously charged for injuring baby daughter

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — This week he told investigators he “got frustrated” and threw his son to the ground, according to court documents; in 2015, he allegedly told police he “was getting frustrated” and dropped his infant daughter.

Christian Rodriguez’s 1-month-old son Aiden Rodriguez died from his injuries. He suffered fractures to his skull, an acute subdural hemorrhage, a scattered left acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, a midline shift of the brain and bruising to both sides of the head.

“I got angry and threw Aiden to the ground face first,” Christian Rodriguez, now 24, said, according to the criminal complaint. “I got frustrated and threw him to the ground.”

His 3-month-old daughter survived in 2015.

“I was holding the baby and I was getting frustrated and I dropped her,” he said at the time, according to court documents.

She suffered bruising and swelling around the face and nose. Rodriguez was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child at the time.