Bronx building’s crumbling lobby wall has residents concerned

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Annette Cotton lives at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx and told PIX11's Monica Morales there's wall in the lobby of her building that's falling apart.

"The whole wall looks like it is going to fall in," Cotton said. "They keep telling me they don’t know when they can fix this. I’m worried about the people who live on the first floor. The wall may come in," she added.

The wall in question is right next to a back door.

Addressing the wall, a NYCHA spokesperson said the staff have already scheduled repairs and paint to fix the damage in the lobby of 530 Olmstead Ave.

NYCHA said any residents experiencing issues within their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNycha app or by calling the NYCHA customer contact center at (718) 707-7771.

