Audi falls onto SUV at Brooklyn garage

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — An Audi fell on top of a Honda Crossover SUV inside of an outdoor garage on Thursday.

It happened around 7 p.m. when the platform the Audi was on gave way. Workers were attempting to remove the vehicles for over three hours.

The stacked mechanical parking lot is located on Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

Department of Buildings inspectors determined one of the vehicle lifts failed while a car was being raised.

Once the damaged vehicles are removed, the DOB will issue a vacate for the entire property, which will stay in effect until the property owner certifies that the other lifts are safe to operate.

The DOB issued a violation to the building owner for failure to maintain the damaged vehicle lift.

No injuries were reported.