3 men wanted for string of violent attacks in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police released new surveillance footage of the three people wanted in a string of violent attacks in Queens.

The three men were initially sought in the Mar. 11 attack on a man who was brutally mugged on a Sunnyside street.

The victim told PIX11's Nicole Johnson he was walking home from work when three men began to yell at him before proceeding to punch and kick him.

"Am I gonna die right here?" the victim thought during the attack, he told PIX11 News exclusively Wednesday. "One of the guys punched on my face and I fell," he said. "The other two, they just come in - they step on my head."

They removed the victim’s wallet, which contained $600 in cash, an iPhone X and Apple earpods before fleeing according to police.

Following the report, police later connected the suspected attackers to at least three other attacks that occurred within days of each other:

On Mar. 9, police say the men sprayed “silly string” in the face of a 62-year-old man and struck him several times in the head and back with a belt. The victim sustained bruising to his head, police said.

On Mar. 16, the men were observed by a 21-year-old victim spray painting parked vehicles along the corner of 39th Avenue and 46th Street, police said.

When the victim addressed the men, he was punched about the face, causing lacerations and bruises, police said.

On Monday, police said the same trio slashed and stabbed a 45-year-old man as he was walking to work. They took the victim’s cell phone, wallet and backpack before fleeing. He was taken to the hospital with multiple lacerations to his head and back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

