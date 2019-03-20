Woman arrested in death of newborn baby found inside Queens hotel room

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A woman has been arrested in the death of a newborn baby found inside a Queens hotel room last summer, police said Wednesday.

Lauren Becker, 36, of Seaford, New York, is charged with manslaughter.

Police responded to a call on July 18, 2018, regarding an aided child inside the Days Inn along Queens Boulevard and Van Dam Street in Long Island City.

When they arrived, officers found a newborn girl lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the room, police said.

The infant was transported to the hospital and where she was pronounced dead.

A woman was who was in the room was also taken to the hospital for observation.

According to authorities, drug paraphernalia was found throughout the hotel room.