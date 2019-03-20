Woman, 78, injured in fall during robbery in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man in Brooklyn stole purse from a 78-year-old woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, police said Wednesday.

Officials said the man approached the woman from behind at the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 90th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Sunday, March 17, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman's purse and tried to take it, at which point the woman fell to the ground, still holding the purse.

When the woman fell, the suspect took the purse and ran off, eventually tossing the purse after taking a credit card and $60 in cash from inside it, police said.

The woman sustained swelling to her right hand and an abrasion to her left knee but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

Police describe the suspect as a man, last seen wearing a green waist-length jacket, and hooded sweatshirt. Police have also released the above surveillance video of the suspect.

