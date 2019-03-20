What’s on the Yankee Stadium menu?

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees unveiled numerous new exciting dining options Wednesday, which will be available to all Yankee Stadium guests throughout the 2019 season, beginning with the Yankees’ home opener on Thursday, March 28 vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans can visit www.yankees.com/eats for a downloadable dining guide and full information on what Yankee Stadium menus have to offer.

NEW TO THE YANKEE STADIUM MENU IN 2019

BAREBURGER (Section 132):

Changeup Burger: Impossible 2.0 burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, green leaf, special sauce, served on a sprout bun

Impossible 2.0 burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, green leaf, special sauce, served on a sprout bun Avocado Bites: Sliced avocados, deep fried and served with a habanero sauce

BIG MOZZ (Section 127):

Fresh garlic, parsley and pecorino Romano coating the outside crust; melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese on the inside

BUFFALO WILD WINGS (Section 107):

Traditional and boneless wings served with a variety of sauces and dry rubs

CRISPY MAPLE CHICKEN SANDWICH (Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck – 200 Level; Section 107 & 331; 205 Triple Play Stand):

Spicy maple drizzle, white cheddar cheese spread, pickle, butter-toasted bun

ROAST BEEF PO’ BOY (Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck – 200 Level):

Garlic studded roast beef, shaved iceberg, sliced tomato, pickle

SHRIMP PO’ BOY (Mastercard Batters Eye Deck – 200 Level):

Cajun fried shrimp, shaved iceberg, sliced tomato, pickle

MIGHTY QUINN’S (Section 132):

MQRib Sandwich: Slow-smoked baby back rib meat covered in MQ’s black cherry BBQ sauce, garnished with dill pickles and white onions, served on a soft white roll

Slow-smoked baby back rib meat covered in MQ’s black cherry BBQ sauce, garnished with dill pickles and white onions, served on a soft white roll Baby Back Ribs: Slow-smoked baby back ribs served glazed with MQ’s black cherry BBQ sauce

CITY WINERY (Section 106):

Bottled wines : Chardonnay 2017 (Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Calif.); NYC Cab 2017 (North Coast, Calif.); Pinot Noir 2016 (Bacigalupi Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Calif.); Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Bettinelli Vineyard, Yountville, Napa, Calif.)

Chardonnay 2017 (Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Calif.); NYC Cab 2017 (North Coast, Calif.); Pinot Noir 2016 (Bacigalupi Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Calif.); Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Bettinelli Vineyard, Yountville, Napa, Calif.) Tap wines : Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Wash.); Rosé 2018 (Calif.); Red Bordeaux Blend 2017 (Wash.)

Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Wash.); Rosé 2018 (Calif.); Red Bordeaux Blend 2017 (Wash.) Burrata Burger: Custom-blended beef, imported Italian burrata, pancetta, oven-roasted tomato relish, baby arugula

Custom-blended beef, imported Italian burrata, pancetta, oven-roasted tomato relish, baby arugula City Winery Burger: Custom-blended beef, Applewood smoked bacon, pinot noir red onion jam, drunken goat cheese

Custom-blended beef, Applewood smoked bacon, pinot noir red onion jam, drunken goat cheese Loaded Topped Fries (Section 112):

Þ Chorizo white queso, tomatillo avocado salsa, chipotle aioli, cilantro & onion, Mexican street corn relish

Þ Pastrami, Swiss cheese sauce, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, half sour pickle, everything spice

YANKEE STADIUM GRAND SLAM MILKSHAKES served in a souvenir cup (Section 112, 125 and 324 Shake Stands):

***Introduced in September 2018 during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Tres Leches Shake has joined the Celebration Shake, Pinstripe Shake and Chocolate All-Star Shake on the 2019 menu***

Tres Leches Shake: Vanilla shake, tres leches cake, churro, condensed milk, rim-garnished with puffed rice

MELISSA’S FARMER’S MARKET (Section 121B):

Kosher Wraps: Assorted deli wraps

OTHER FOOD AND DRINK HIGHLIGHTS AT YANKEE STADIUM IN 2019

BAREBURGER (Section 132):

Bareburger is known for its commitment to using fresh, organic, responsible and sustainable ingredients, free of pesticides and GMOs. Bareburger also aims to locally source their ingredients as much as possible. With choices ranging from bison to beef to vegan, Bareburger ensures there are food options for every fan here at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to the Changeup Burger and Avocado Bites noted above among the new menu items, Bareburger will offer :

El Matador: Bison, pepper jack, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, habanero mayo on a brioche bun

Bison, pepper jack, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, habanero mayo on a brioche bun The Standard: Organic beef, American cheese, dill pickles, special sauce on a brioche bun

Organic beef, American cheese, dill pickles, special sauce on a brioche bun Guadalupe: Vegan black bean burger, pickled red onions, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, sprouted wheat bun

Vegan black bean burger, pickled red onions, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, sprouted wheat bun Beyond Sausage: Vegan sausage topped with pickled jalapeños, caramelized onions, pretzel roll

FRANK’S REDHOT TERRACE (in the LF Bleachers) and the TOYOTA TERRACE (in the RF Bleachers):

Yankee Dingers: Grilled custom-ground, hand-smashed mini-burgers with shaved white onions and French’s yellow mustard, placed on a steamed potato bun (at Frank’s RedHot Terrace)

Grilled custom-ground, hand-smashed mini-burgers with shaved white onions and French’s yellow mustard, placed on a steamed potato bun (at Frank’s RedHot Terrace) Frank’s RedHot Chicken Diablo Sandwich: Grilled chicken breast, Frank’s RedHot sauce, blue cheese

Grilled chicken breast, Frank’s RedHot sauce, blue cheese Fresh Hot Baos (Chinese Buns) in delicious varieties (at the Toyota Terrace)

in delicious varieties (at the Toyota Terrace) Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bun (Vegetarian): with celery slaw, creamy blue cheese

with celery slaw, creamy blue cheese Rotisserie Prime Rib of Beef Bun: with sautéed onions, bell peppers, white queso sauce, flamingCheetos

with sautéed onions, bell peppers, white queso sauce, flamingCheetos Adobo Bun: with Filipino pulled chicken, garlic aioli, and crispy pork cracklins.

LOBEL’S (Section 134):

The Lobel’s stand features their signature hallmark Lobel’s USDA Prime Steak Sandwich. Additionally, Lobel’s USDA Prime steak-topped fries are returning this year, featuring strips of USDA prime strip steak served over deep-fried russet potato wedges and smothered in homemade gravy. All Lobel’s sandwiches are served on lightly toasted buns with premium-quality toppings. Tantalizing hand-crafted menu selections include:

Lobel’s USDA Prime Steak Sandwich: Prime USDA New York strip loin, coffee spice rubbed, smothered in gravy and served on a fresh brioche bun

Prime USDA New York strip loin, coffee spice rubbed, smothered in gravy and served on a fresh brioche bun Meatloaf Burger: Topped with crispy onions and cheddar cheese

Topped with crispy onions and cheddar cheese Hickory Molasses Glazed Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Bermuda onion,toasted brioche bun

Leaf lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Bermuda onion,toasted brioche bun Steak & Potato Fries: Shaved prime steak, fried russet potatoes, sour cream, green onions, cheddar,bacon

MIGHTY QUINN’S (Section 132):

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ will feature fan-favorite items from their New York City-based restaurants. Their menu features only naturally raised, slow-smoked meats to give guests an authentic BBQ experience. Pair up any offering with one of their chef-driven side dishes and a cold beer and your Yankee Stadium experience willget kicked up a notch.

In addition to the Baby Back Ribs and MQRib Sandwich noted above among the new menu items, Mighty Quinn’s will offer :

Brisket Sandwich: Smoked for 20 hours and seasoned with a salt-and-pepper based rub

Smoked for 20 hours and seasoned with a salt-and-pepper based rub Burnt End Sandwich: The caramelized ends of the brisket simmered in our house-made BBQ sauce

The caramelized ends of the brisket simmered in our house-made BBQ sauce Chicken Wings: Slow-smoked, fryer-finished, tossed in a chili-lime sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro

Slow-smoked, fryer-finished, tossed in a chili-lime sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickled cucumbers, MQ’s barbeque sauce on a brioche bun

Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickled cucumbers, MQ’s barbeque sauce on a brioche bun Pulled Pork Sandwich: Slow-smoked, house-made pork rub, slaw and Fresno chili, brioche bun

Slow-smoked, house-made pork rub, slaw and Fresno chili, brioche bun Dirty Fries: Fries topped with chopped burnt ends, a chili-lime sauce, red onions

KING’S HAWAIIAN OFFERINGS (Section 115):

Big Island Lava Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Breaded crispy chicken, tempura pickle chips on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun

Breaded crispy chicken, tempura pickle chips on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich: Banana-leaf-braised pork, shoyu red cabbage slaw on a King’s Hawaiian bun

Banana-leaf-braised pork, shoyu red cabbage slaw on a King’s Hawaiian bun Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Kalua Pork Nachos: Banana-leaf-braised pork, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, spicy mayo, wonton chips

YANKEE STADIUM GRAND SLAM MILKSHAKES served in a souvenir cup (Section 112, 125 and 324 Shake Stands):

In addition to the Tres Leches Shake noted in the new menu items above, guests may also enjoy the following shakes:

Pinstripe Shake: Vanilla shake with cotton candy, Cracker Jack, caramel drizzle, churro

Vanilla shake with cotton candy, Cracker Jack, caramel drizzle, churro Celebration Shake: Vanilla shake with birthday cake frosting, funfetti vanilla cupcakes

Vanilla shake with birthday cake frosting, funfetti vanilla cupcakes Chocolate All-Star Shake: Chocolate shake with chocolate chip cookie, fudge brownie, M&Ms, crushed Oreos

JERSEY MIKE’S (Sections 107, 223 and 314):

Grilled fresh every time, Jersey Mike’s authentic cheese steaks are hearty and tender. Always a crowd favorite.

#17 Jersey Mike’s Famous Philly: This Philly is the real deal, grilled fresh to order with premium steak, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese

This Philly is the real deal, grilled fresh to order with premium steak, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese #16 Chicken Philly Cheese Steak: Philly’s sister sub, the Chicken Philly is grilled fresh to order with tender chicken, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN & STEAK (Section 106):

10 oz. Charbroiled Flatiron Steak: House-blend seasoned, served over a bed of thin-cut shoestringfries

House-blend seasoned, served over a bed of thin-cut shoestringfries Organic Rotisserie-Cooked Half-Chicken: Rotisserie-blend seasoning, bone-in, served with aparsley-garlic salsa verde over a bed of thin-cut shoestring fries

TATER KEGS (Section 107 Garlic Fries Stand):

Jumbo tater tots, adorned with sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions, served on askewer

SELECTIONS FROM THE NOODLE BOWL STAND (Pepsi Food Court – at Section 127B):

Bacon Cheeseburger Crispy Dumplings: With Stadium-made pickle, Thousand Island dressing

With Stadium-made pickle, Thousand Island dressing General Tso’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Sweet and tangy glaze, Sriracha slaw, sesame seed bun

MASTERCARD BATTER’S EYE DECK (200 Level in Centerfield):

Double Cheeseburger: Two (2) 3 oz. Legends-blend burger patties, double American cheese, Stadium-made pickles, red onion on a butter-toasted bun

BEN & JERRY’S SCOOP SHOP (Sections 125 and 318):

Flavors include: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Milk and Cookies, S’mores, Tonight Dough, Totally Baked

VEGAN OPTIONS IN YANKEE STADIUM

BAREBURGER (Section 132): Vegan selections include the Beyond Sausage sandwich, avocado bites and the Changeup Burger (black bean burger, pickled red onions, spinach, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo on a sprout bun)

(Section 132): Vegan selections include the Beyond Sausage sandwich, avocado bites and the Changeup Burger (black bean burger, pickled red onions, spinach, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo on a sprout bun) BAZZINI PEANUTS

FIELD ROAST VEGAN BURGERS (Sections 205 & 334)

(Sections 205 & 334) FIELD ROAST FRANKFURTERS (Section 115)

(Section 115) GARDEN SALAD (Section 121B)

(Section 121B) MELISSA’S FARMER’S MARKET (Section 121B): Fresh fruit, assorted prepared salads

(Section 121B): Fresh fruit, assorted prepared salads PRETZELS (Served at various locations throughout the Stadium)

(Served at various locations throughout the Stadium) VEGGIE SUSHI & EDAMAME (available at the Noodle Bowl stand — Pepsi Food Court by Section 127B)

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS IN YANKEE STADIUM

CHURROS (Served at all lemonade portable stands throughout the Stadium)

(Served at all lemonade portable stands throughout the Stadium) SUSHI, SASHIMI, EDAMAME (available at the Noodle Bowl stand in the Pepsi Food Court by Section 127B): Selections include, avocado salad, sushi sampler, sashimi, California roll, veggie roll, salmon roll

(available at the Noodle Bowl stand in the Pepsi Food Court by Section 127B): Selections include, avocado salad, sushi sampler, sashimi, California roll, veggie roll, salmon roll BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BAO BUN (Toyota Terrace): Cauliflower, celery slaw, creamy blue cheese, Frank’s RedHot

(Toyota Terrace): Cauliflower, celery slaw, creamy blue cheese, Frank’s RedHot PIZZA (Pepsi Food Court, Section 310)

(Pepsi Food Court, Section 310) LAY’S & DORITOS PRODUCTS (Served at various locations throughout the Stadium)

(Served at various locations throughout the Stadium) NACHOS MADE TO ORDER (Sections 232, 313, 327 and the Bleachers)

(Sections 232, 313, 327 and the Bleachers) POPCORN (Served at various locations throughout the Stadium)

GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONS IN YANKEE STADIUM

· CHARBROILED-TO-ORDER 10 OZ. FLATIRON STEAK (Section 106): Served with seasoned fries

· ORGANIC HALF-CHICKEN (Section 106, Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck): Served with seasoned fries

· MIGHTY QUINN’S (Section 133): Gluten-free selections include baby back ribs and chicken wings

· BAREBURGER (Section 132): Gluten-free selections include chicken tenders and French fries

· TATER KEGS (Section 107)

· BACON ON A STICK (Sections 121, 211, 223, 227, 309 & 319 / Great Hall / Bleacher CF Grill)

· GLUTEN FREE NY GRILL (Great Hall, near Gate 6): Selections include Nathan’s hot dogs, Premio hot or sweet Italian sausage, turkey burger, Red Bridge Beer

· SUSHI, SASHIMI, EDAMAME (available at the Noodle Bowl stand in the Pepsi Food Court by Section 127B): Gluten-free selections include the Sushi Sampler, assorted sashimi, California roll, veggie roll, salmon roll, avocado salad

· MELISSA’S FARMER’S MARKET (Section 121B): Fresh fruit, assorted prepared salads

· SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM, served in a souvenir helmet (Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck, Sections 207, 232)

· LAY’S POTATO CHIPS AND DORITOS (available throughout Yankee Stadium)

· COTTON CANDY (available throughout Yankee Stadium)

BEVERAGE SPOTLIGHT FOR 2019 SEASON

New York’s own Blue Point Brewing Company will be featured in various concession stands and bars throughout Yankee Stadium. We have expanded from draft to 16 oz. cans throughout the stadium.

SPLASH Premium Mixers is a brand of cocktail mixers made from natural ingredients. SPLASH customdesigned a signature cocktail — the “Grand Slam” — exclusively for the Yankees.

BEERS AVAILABLE AT YANKEE STADIUM INCLUDE

***Available only in Yankee Stadium*** NY Pinstripe Pilsner (Blue Point Bleachers Bar – Section 237): Uniquely crafted by New York’s Blue Point Brewing Company and available exclusively at Yankee Stadium. Brewed with a generous amount of Pilsner malt and Motueka hops. Crisp, clean and balanced with a hint of lime aroma from the hop bill.

Craft Can Beers include: Anchor Steam, Brooklyn Lager, Blue Point Toasted Lager, Blue Point Pinstripe Pilsner, Firestone Easy Jack IPA, Magic Hat #9, Sam Adams, Sam Adams 1776

Craft Draft Beers include: Blue Point Toasted Lager, Blue Point Mosaic, Blue Point Hoptical Illusion, Blue Point Summer, Blue Point Pinstripe Pilsner, Brooklyn Stonewall, Bronx Brewery No Resolutions, Bronx Brewery Summer Ale, Catskill Ball Lightning

Draft beers include: Blue Moon, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Corona Light, Goose Island Next Coast, Goose Island IPA, Guinness, Heineken, Heineken Light, Hoegaarden, Miller Lite, Modelo Especial, Shock Top, Stella Artois, Strongbow, Warsteiner

Can beers include: Angry Orchard, Becks, Blue Moon, Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Lime, Bud Light Orange, Budweiser Discovery, Coors Light, Corona Extra, Goose Island IPA, Guinness Stout, Heineken, Heineken Double Zero, Heineken Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, O’ Douls, Redbridge, Sapporo, Shock Top, Stella Artois, Yuengling

CITY WINERY WINE BAR AT YANKEE STADIUM

Yankees and City Winery have partnered on Yankee Stadium’s first wine bar — the “City Winery Wine Bar” — which debuted at the end of the 2018 season. Located on the Field Level in Section 106, the bar is open to all fans 21-and-older with valid ID during all Yankees and NYCFC home games. Featured wines, including locally produced and award-winning selections from City Winery in New York City, Yankees-branded wines, and a variety of other noted brands will be available by the bottle or glass. Bottled wine will be poured into aerated carafes, and all wine purchases (by the bottle or glass) may be brought by fans to their seats or to social gathering areas around Yankee Stadium.

Tap wines : Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Wash.); Rosé 2018 (Calif.); Red Bordeaux Blend 2017 (Wash)

Bottled wines : Chardonnay 2017 (Scopus Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Calif.); NYC Cab 2017 (North Coast, Calif.); Pinot Noir 2016 (Bacigalupi Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Calif.); Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Bettinelli Vineyard, Yountville, Napa, Calif.)

SOCIAL GATHERING LOCATIONS IN YANKEE STADIUM

The following Yankee Stadium food, drink and family locations are accessible

to all Yankee Stadium guests, regardless of their ticketed seats. Highlights include :

PLYMOUTH ROCK KIDS CLUBHOUSE: The Plymouth Rock Kids Clubhouse is Yankee Stadium’s children’s zone. Shaped like a mini-baseball field with a soft artificial surface, the 2,850-square-foot area is located on the 300 Level in right field and outfitted with Yankees-themed playground equipment, including oversized baseballs, bases and baseball cards. The Kids Clubhouse is accessible to all Yankee Stadium Guests. Children may play among the colorful fixtures, including a 6-foot-high replica World Series trophy. Parents can join their children on the play area or choose to oversee them from a nearby dugout. Television monitors ensure that no one misses any game action. There is also a shaded section of the play area with interactive exhibits, and the Clubhouse includes two family restrooms equipped with changing tables. Nursing mothers have private space, including lounge-style chairs, a television and power outlets for those using electric breast pumps.

MASTERCARD BATTER’S EYE DECK: Located on the 200 level in center field with a clear, sweeping view of the entire Stadium, the Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck was expanded to 3,500 square feet with drink-rails overlooking the field. This outdoor gathering space features craft beers, cocktails and a large selection of food options.

BULLPEN TERRACES: Frank’s RedHot Terrace (above the visitors bullpen in left field) and the Toyota Terrace (above the Yankees bullpen in right field) are open-air social gathering areas overlooking the bullpens. Both terraces feature their own specialty food and drink options. Drink-rail locations at the landings have power/USB outlets.

BUDWEISER PARTY DECKS: The 300 level of the Stadium includes Budweiser Party Decks at Sections 311 and 328, featuring shaded stand-alone bar areas serving beer, cocktails and food. Drink-rail and barstool seating provide fans a relaxed and casual setting from which to enjoy sweeping views of the field and game action.

AT&T SPORTS LOUNGE featuring DirecTV service: The AT&T Sports Lounge featuring DirecTV service at Section 134 on the Field Level includes a full bar with craft beers and cocktails. Tables, stools and large-screen televisions tuned to the Yankees broadcast and other live sporting events provide a sports-bar atmosphere on the Stadium’s main outdoor concourse in left field. Additionally, power/USB outlets are available for charging phones or tablets.

PEPSI FOOD COURT: Located between sections 125 and 127B on the Field Level, the Pepsi Food Court contains a wide variety food and drink options. Centered around a bar with large-screen televisions, fans may enjoy the wide-ranging fare at shaded tabletop seating.