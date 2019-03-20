VIDEO: Man punched, kicked during robbery in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for the three men wanted in a violent robbery in Queens last Monday.

A 34-year-old man was walking on the corner of Greenpoint and 48th avenues in Sunnyside just before 11:30 p.m. when three men began to yell at him, police said.

They proceeded to punch and kick the victim, knocking him to the ground, cops said.

They removed the victim’s wallet, which contained $600 in cash, an iPhone X and Apple earpods before fleeing according to police.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was treated for bruises to his head and body, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).