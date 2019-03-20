This is the world’s happiest country in 2019

Wednesday is officially the International Day of Happiness.

The World Happiness Report was released and for the second year in a row Finland took the top spot!

Apparently, the Nordic region has the happiest people — Denmark and Norway came in second and third, respectively.

Aside from spending time with loved ones, Gabe Saglie, the senior editor of Travelzoo, says traveling makes people happy.

The list has 156 countries ranked by factors including income, freedom and life expectancy. The United States slipped one spot to number 19, but we’re still in the top twenty!