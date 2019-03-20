Third ‘Bill & Ted’ movie sets excellent 2020 release date

LOS ANGELES — Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have some excellent news to share.

The duo confirmed Wednesday a third Bill & Ted movie, titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” is on its way.

The highly anticipated film will be in theaters nationwide on August 21, 2020.

Reeves and Winter shared the news in a brief video.

With an overwhelming response and fandom surrounding the cult classic, the original team, along with some new faces is set to make their most triumphant comeback for the long anticipated third installment.

Following 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves).

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Winter and Reeves starred together in the first two “Bill and Ted” installments. Winter also starred in “The Lost Boys” and on Broadway in “The King & I” and “Peter Pan”. Winter is additionally a prolific writer and director with credits including the Epix documentaries “Deep Web” and “The Panama Papers” as well as the VH1 documentary “Downloaded” and two short documentary films for Laura Poitras’s Field of Vision; “Relatively Free” and “Trump’s Lobby”. Up next he has “Zappa,” the first all-access documentary on the life and times of Frank Zappa; and the documentary “Showbiz Kids” for HBO and Bill Simmons’ Ringer Films.

The previous “Bill & Ted” films were celebrated box office successes, becoming cultural touch points for a generation and garnering a rabid cult following in the process. The third installment marks the first time in 30 years that the duo will be seen in a new adventure.