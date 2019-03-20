10 injured in Queens basement fire: FDNY

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — At least 10 people, including one firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at Queens basement early Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at about 4:40 a.m. in the basement of a three-story private residence along Menahan Street and Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood, fire officials said.

Nine civilians suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. Five of them were transported to local hospitals.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was also taken to the hospital. All injured are expected to recover, fire officials said.

They are being evaluated at the scene.

The fire was deemed under control about an hour later.

Video from Citizen shows residents and neighbors on the sidewalk with fire engines on the street.