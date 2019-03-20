Power fully restored to thousands at Woodside apartment complex

WOODSIDE, N.Y. — Power has been restored to thousands of residents at a Woodside apartment complex following a massive power failure at the site.

The power failure affected those living in the “Big Six” towers, a high-rise apartment complex along 61st Street and Woodside, after 5 p.m Tuesday.

The complex generates its own power supply and is not connected to a major utility such as Con Edison, according to Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris.

Power was fully restored by 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the building’s Public Safety Department.

Gianaris said was actively working with the “Bix Six” residential leaders, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and the FDNY to offer assistance.

Any injuries due to the power outage were not immediately reported.