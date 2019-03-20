Police identify man sought in Corona shooting

CORONA, Queens — Police have identified the man sought in a shooting outside a Queens pharmacy late last year.

On Nov. 28, Tyrell Grant is accused of displaying a .38 caliber firearm and shooting a 35-year-old man numerous times in front of the Sherwood Pharmacy at 97-21 57th Ave in Corona.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was treated for serious physical injury about the body, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).