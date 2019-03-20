Police identify man sought in Corona shooting

Posted 11:17 AM, March 20, 2019, by

Police are looking for Tyrell Grant, 23, who allegedly shot a man several times in front of a Queens pharmacy.

CORONA, Queens — Police have identified the man sought in a shooting outside a Queens pharmacy late last year.

On Nov. 28, Tyrell Grant is accused of displaying a .38 caliber firearm and shooting a 35-year-old man numerous times in front of the Sherwood Pharmacy at 97-21 57th Ave in Corona.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was treated for serious physical injury about the body, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.