Police bust man who allegedly killed NJ elementary school teacher in hit-and-run

LINDEN, NJ — Police arrested a man who allegedly fatally struck an elementary school teacher in Linden, drove away and covered up the evidence.

Ibn Collins, 39, was out for birthday drinks on Jan. 20 and allegedly hit 35-year-old teacher Meghan Crilly when he drove from a Kenilworth bar to Linden, police said. Collins did not slow down or stop. He allegedly took his Jeep to the auto body shop where he worked and repaired his car to cover up the damage.

Crilly was hospitalized and died 11 days after she’d been struck, police said.

“It’s abundantly clear from the outpouring of support the victim’s family has received that Meghan was an extraordinarily beloved daughter, sister, friend and teacher,” Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan said. “While this arrest doesn’t bring her back, we believe it is a first step toward securing the justice Meghan and her loved ones deserve.”

Police charged Collins with with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree death by auto while driving while intoxicated within 1,000 feet of a school, second-degree hindering apprehension and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.