Gov. Cuomo supports banning subway gropers from using the transit service. John Muller with the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller. Watch in video above.
Midday with Muller: Cuomo supports banning repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways
-
Midday with Muller: Shooting on Queens subway platform
-
Midday with Muller: Debris falls from Queens train tracks — again
-
Midday with Muller: 19 injured in Bronx fire
-
Midday with Muller: Cohen testifies, ‘Junior’ street renaming
-
Midday with Muller: Services for fallen NYPD officer Brian Simonsen begin Monday
-
-
Midday with Muller: Lynne Patton set to move into NYCHA
-
Midday with Muller: Cow on the loose in the Bronx; Statue of Liberty Climber sentenced
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Multiple people found unconscious in Rockland County
-
-
Midday with Muller: Mob-boss hit
-
Midday with Muller: Person in custody following police chase
-
Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution