Mets 2019 schedule on PIX11

QUEENS — Play ball! The 20th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Saturday, April 20 when the Mets face the Cardinals for the first of 25 regular season broadcasts of Mets games airing on PIX11.

PIX11 will also air an SNY produced pre-game show prior to each regular season game on the station.

All games will be produced by SNY. In addition, all New York Mets games broadcast on PIX will be streamed on PIX11.com and in the PIX11 app.

SNY’s Emmy Award-winning broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and field reporter Steve Gelbswill cover the action all-season long on PIX11. The award-winning production team headed by executive producer Curt Gowdy, Jr., senior coordinating producer Gregg Picker, and director Dan Barr, will also return for all SNY-produced Mets telecasts.

Saturday, April 20 — Cardinals at 2 p.m. — Away

Sunday, April 21 — Cardinals at 2 p.m. — Away

Saturday, April 27 — Brewers at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, April 28 — Brewers at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, May 11 — Marlins at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, May 19 — Marlins at 1 p.m. — Away

Saturday, May 25 — Tigers at 4 p.m. — Home

Sunday, May 26 — Tigers at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, June 15 — Cardinals at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, June 16 — Cardinals at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, June 22 — Cubs at 2 p.m. — Away

Sunday, June 23 — Cubs at 2 p.m. — Away

Tuesday, July 2 — Yankees at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, July 7 — Phillies at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, July 13 — Marlins at 6 p.m. — Away

Saturday, July 20 — Giants at 4 p.m. — Away

Saturday, July 27 — Pirates at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, July 28 — Pirates at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, Aug 10 — Nationals at 7 p.m. — Home

Saturday, Aug 17 — Royals at 7 p.m. — Away

Saturday, Aug 24 — Braves at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, Aug 25 — Braves at 1 p.m. — Home

Saturday, Sept 14 — Dodgers at 7 p.m. — Home

Saturday, Sept 21 — Reds at 4 p.m. — Away

Sunday, Sept 22 — Reds at 1 p.m. — Away