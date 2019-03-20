Mets 2019 schedule on PIX11

QUEENS — Play ball! The 20th consecutive New York Mets baseball season on PIX11 swings into action on Saturday, April 20 when the Mets face the Cardinals for the first of 25 regular season broadcasts of Mets games airing on PIX11.
PIX11 will also air an SNY produced pre-game show prior to each regular season game on the station.
All games will be produced by SNY. In addition, all New York Mets games broadcast on PIX will be streamed on PIX11.com and in the PIX11 app.
SNY’s Emmy Award-winning broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and field reporter Steve Gelbswill cover the action all-season long on PIX11. The award-winning production team headed by executive producer Curt Gowdy, Jr., senior coordinating producer Gregg Picker, and director Dan Barr, will also return for all SNY-produced Mets telecasts.
Saturday, April 20 — Cardinals at 2 p.m. — Away
Sunday, April 21 — Cardinals at 2 p.m. — Away
Saturday, April 27 — Brewers at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, April 28 — Brewers at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, May 11 — Marlins at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, May 19 — Marlins at 1 p.m. — Away
Saturday, May 25 — Tigers at 4 p.m. — Home
Sunday, May 26 — Tigers at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, June 15 — Cardinals at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, June 16 — Cardinals at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, June 22 — Cubs at 2 p.m. — Away
Sunday, June 23 — Cubs at 2 p.m. — Away
Tuesday, July 2 — Yankees at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, July 7 — Phillies at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, July 13 — Marlins at 6 p.m. — Away
Saturday, July 20 — Giants at 4 p.m. — Away
Saturday, July 27 — Pirates at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, July 28 — Pirates at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, Aug 10 — Nationals at 7 p.m. — Home
Saturday, Aug 17 — Royals at 7 p.m. — Away
Saturday, Aug 24 — Braves at 7 p.m. — Home
Sunday, Aug 25 — Braves at 1 p.m. — Home
Saturday, Sept 14 — Dodgers at 7 p.m. — Home
Saturday, Sept 21 — Reds at 4 p.m. — Away
Sunday, Sept 22 — Reds at 1 p.m. — Away