It’s the first day of spring, and the Central Park is hosting a full day of events to celebrate the season.

Andrea Buteau of the Central Park Conservancy talks about the events going on throughout the day including an introductory birding tour, pop-up readings and gardening tips will be available between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in various locations throughout Central Park and on social media @centralparknyc.

Click here for event schedule and locations.