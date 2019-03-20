MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The Bronx dad charged in connection to his 1-month-old son’s death told investigators he got angry and threw the baby boy to the ground, court documents show.

Christian Rodriguez, 24, was arraigned Wednesday on assault charges. Aiden Rodriguez, who was just 1-month-old, had several fractures to his skull. His dad said he first bumped his baby’s head accidentally. Then the child started to cry and “wouldn’t stop.”

“I got angry and threw Aiden to the ground face first,” Rodriguez said, according to the criminal complaint. “I got frustrated and threw him to the ground.”

They’d just gotten home from the baby’s grandmother’s home. She lived a few buildings over.

When the baby was taken to Lincoln Hospital on Monday, he had no pulse and was not breathing, court documents show. A scan found he suffered fractures to his skull, an acute subdural hemorrhage, a scattered left acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, a midline shift of the brain and bruising to both sides of the head.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the baby’s death to be a homicide caused by abusive head trauma.