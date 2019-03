PORT MORRIS, the Bronx — Bricks from a Bronx building fell onto cars in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

They fell from the outside wall of a commercial building on 140th Street near Walnut Avenue around 3:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. Several cars were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

The Department of Buildings has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.