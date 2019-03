Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is hoping to be the first Latino mayor of New York, and he made that clear during his State of the Borough address last month.

He talks to PIX11 about the hottest topics in the Bronx, including the low diversity rate at specialized high schools, what he think about the proposed new jail site in Mott Haven and “Camp Junior” coming this summer.