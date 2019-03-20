11-year-old girl missing in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — An 11-year-old girl went missing on Tuesday morning, NYPD officials said.

Arilee Garcia Conde was last seen in her Highbridge home on Summit Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The girl is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She had brown hair and brown eyes. The girl was last seen wearing a black coat, red sweater, red shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).