Statue of Liberty climber sentenced to probation, community service

NEW YORK — The activist who scaled the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day was sentenced to probation Tuesday morning.

Therese Okoumou, who goes by her middle name Patricia, was sentenced to five years probation and 200 hours of community service.

Audible groans and hisses were heard in the courtroom after Judge Gabriel Gorenstein commented that the defendant had not held a job for a long time, and “obtaining pubicity is the way she’s gained money for herself” and that “she did not climb the Statue of Liberty to save a child.”

In December, Okoumou was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges: trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with government functions.

“Therese Okoumou was convicted in federal court today for a dangerous stunt last July 4th that endangered herself and the NYPD and U.S. Park Police officers who rescued and apprehended her,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. “The act of climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty went well beyond peaceable protest, a right we certainly respect. It was a crime that put people at grave risk.”

She had been the focus of millions of viewers worldwide on July 4. That’s when, following a planned protest to display a banner from the Statue of Liberty’s base that read “Abolish ICE,” Okoumou decided to take the protest higher, literally. She stood, sat and walked around the feet of Lady Liberty for more than two hours, she said, as a highly visible act of protest against President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.