Purse snatcher nearly drags woman into traffic in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Cops are looking for a man they say attempted to swipe a woman’s purse during the morning commute.

The incident happened on March 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m. where the suspect approached the victim at the corner of University Avenue and West Tremont, grabbing hold of her purse.

Surveillance cameras captured the struggle between the pair.

What probably caught the suspect off guard was the victim standing her ground and not letting go of the purse.

The tug-of-war between the two sent the victim crashing down onto the pavement, where she nearly tumbles into traffic.

“It makes you scared because now you have to be really looking more around at your surroundings,” one resident told PIX11.

Cops say the suspect fled the scene with nothing.

The victim suffered just a few bruises.

While many in the community weren’t surprised by the victim standing her ground, resident Lucille Seward said she’s ready if she becomes the next target.

“He ain’t gonna bother me,” Seward said. “But if he tried I’m gonna take a look at him and I will tell him ‘don’t you try it! Don’t you try it!’”

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).