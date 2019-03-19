Police investigate death of 1-month-old Bronx baby

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old baby after he was found with serious head trauma at a Bronx apartment.

Officers responded to a call to investigate a possible child abuse incident at Lincoln Medical Center at about midnight.

When police arrived, they were informed that EMS had earlier responded to an apartment in the Mill Brook Houses along East 137th Street in Mott Haven for an aided child.

The baby, identified as Aiden Rodriguez, appeared to have suffered fractures on his skull, sources tell PIX11.

He was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medial Center where he was pronounced dead.

The baby’s parents are being questioned by police, sources said.

No arrests have been made.

