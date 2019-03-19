Officials investigating nude photo solicitation, sexting allegations at Sleepy Hollow High School

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — An investigation is underway into allegations of sexting and the solicitation of nude photos at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Parents received a letter from the principal last week notifying them that an unknown individual asked students for explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat.

Through an investigation with police, Sleepy Hollow High School Principal Tracy Smith says they learned multiple students, both male and female, were sexting.

In her official statement to parents, Smith said, “It is important for us to clarify that both requesting and sending inappropriate pictures is wrong.” She added, “In my conversations with students, I have informed them that sending or receiving pictures of underage children is considered child pornography, which is a felony according to New York state law.”

Principal Smith said their upcoming community meetings will focus on digital safety. An assembly with the District Attorney’s Office is also planned.

The meetings and assembly will aim to raise awareness and importance of self-respect and respect for others among the students.

