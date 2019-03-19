NJ governor pushes for $100M transit investment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy paid a visit to NJ TRANSIT’s emergency operations center Tuesday in an effort to highlight past investments in the system.

“The investments we have made over the past 14 months have started us down the long road toward restoring NJ TRANSIT to its former preeminence,” said Governor Murphy.

Murphy wants $100 million in additional funding to bolster the agency during the next budget year. Currently, NJ TRANSIT has thinned out or cancelled service on many of its bus and train lines because it cannot afford to operate them all.

This would be the second state increase to NJ TRANSIT's budget under Governor Murphy.

"This was a system that was defunded at one point by the state by 90 percent," said Murphy.

During fiscal year 2016, under Governor Chris Christie's administration, state funding for NJ TRANSIT fell to a historic low of $33 million.

During Governor Chris Christie’s last year in office, the state provided $142 million. Murphy’s plan would bring state funding up to a level of $407 million.

“We thank the men and women who work behind the scenes at the Emergency Operations Center, and on the frontlines along our bus and rail network, for helping us move our residents and commuters throughout the state safely and reliably," said the Governor.

The emergency operations center, which opened in the summer of 2017, is the hub from which the entire system is monitored. It was established, in part, to address consumer complaints about a lack of communication.

In addition to scanning the system for accidents or trouble, employees are also scanning commuters' tweets and pushing out messages on mobile and social to alert riders to any changes in service.