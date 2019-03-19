New guidelines released for feeding babies new foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- It's a very common worry for new parents -- when do I give my baby peanuts or other highly allergic foods?

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines. Babies can try infant-safe forms of peanuts as early as 4 to 6 months of age. This early introduction reduces the risk of an allergy.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist with NYU, said she agrees with the new guidelines, noting there are two major exceptions.

"The child already has an egg allergy or the child has severe eczema. Then they need to see a board certified allergist first to make sure it is safe to proceed," Dr. Parikh said.

Manhattan mom Laura Senra said she introduced peanuts and eggs to her daughter Livia when she started eating solid foods.

"Trying to get her exposed to as much as possible at an early age to see if there were any issues," Senra said.

Previous guidelines from 2008, had babies waiting until after 12 months of age. And according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and Dr. Parikh, babies can still try highly allergic foods even if a sibling or parent has an allergy.

Dr. Parikh recommended crushing peanuts into a fine powder and mixing it with breast milk, formula or water.

A rash, vomiting, trouble breathing or sleepiness are all signs of an allergic reaction. If the baby exhibits these symptoms, parents should immediately stop feeding the food and call 911.