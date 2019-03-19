Man gropes woman on the train in the Bronx: police

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for man who allegedly groped a woman on the train in the Bronx last month.

On Feb. 13, a 30-year-old woman was sitting on a northbound 4 train at the176th Street subway station when a man sat down next to her and grabbed her thigh and buttocks several times, police said.

The man exited the train at Burnside Avenue and fled, police said.

Police released images of the man being sought in the incident.

The man wanted for questioning is described to be 20 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black skull cap, black headphones and gray sweatpants.

