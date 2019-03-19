Man arrested for robbery, attempted rape of woman inside Brooklyn apartment

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man accused of robbing and attempting to rape a woman inside her Brooklyn apartment last week.

Jamel Culler, 30, was taken into custody Monday night.

Police say Culler knocked on the door of the 53-year-old victim’s East New York apartment in the vicinity of Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue.

When she answered the door, she was pushed inside and onto her couch, police said.

The man demanded money and attempted to remove the victim’s clothing, police said. She refused, and the man fled with $20.

Culler faces charges of attempted rape, robbery, strangulation, burglary, attempted criminal sexual act, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.

