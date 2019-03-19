Man, 21, gunned down near Brooklyn playground

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 21-year-old man was gunned down in East New York on Tuesday evening, police said.

He was shot repeatedly in the torso behind 666 Elton Street, which is near Linwood Playground.

The man was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or any information on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).