Harlem woman says NYCHA apartment is ‘uninhabitable’

Marcia Kovalevich lives at the East River Houses in Harlem and says her life was falling apart just a few years ago. Kovalevich battled cancer and had a fire in a prior apartment.

She's cancer free now and escaped the fire with her pit bull, Cheyenne. But now her new NYCHA apartment is falling apart.

“Workers told me it was unlivable and they have done nothing since early October,” said Kovalevich.

“No one deserves to live this way,” said Cynthia Tibbs, Kovalevich’s best friend. "Her entire apartment is uninhabitable

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News that staff had already scheduled to begin plastering throughout the apartment — including bedroom, bathroom, and hallway walls — to start on March 25.

And the kitchen sink must be removed and will be replaced following plaster work. PIX11 will stay on this story.

