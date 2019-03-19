Formerly homeless NJ teen accepted to 18th college

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A formerly New Jersey homeless teen already got acceptance letters to 17 schools and on Tuesday, he got another one.

Representatives from The College of New Jersey went to Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City on Tuesday to surprise Dylan Chidick, 17, with his 18th acceptance letter. The school shared the news on its Facebook page.

He’s also been accepted to Xavier University, New Jersey City University and Rowan University. Chidick, who’s class president at his school, was inducted into the National Honor Society when his family lived at a homeless shelter.

“The situation that my family has been through, I don’t want it to define me,” Chidick previously told PIX11.

Chidick’s family lived lived in Brooklyn until a few years ago. Mom Khadine Phillip lost her job. Chidick’s twin brothers both needed heart surgery. The skyrocketing cost of living triggered a move to Jersey City.

“It was because of the rent,” Chidick previously told PIX11.. “It got too high in New York.”

Chidick is already looking beyond college at his next step: law school. He also recently started a GoFundMe to help pay for tuition.