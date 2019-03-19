Financial infidelity: The best way to prevent it

NEW YORK — Cheating is the number one reason for divorce in the U.S. However, close behind at number two—money problems.
Financial expert Cary Carbonaro says it is important to look or the signs and also watch if your significant other is engaging in addictive hobbies such as drinking, gambling, drugs, shopping, excessive plastic surgery.
The best way to prevent money problems is with communication—and that communication should come before you move in together or get married. Make sure you know the following:
- What each of you owe prior to moving is (debt)
- How much each of you have (savings, property, etc.)
- Who will take care of which financial responsibilities?