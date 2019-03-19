Cow captured after running loose on the Major Deegan Expressway

Posted 12:14 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, March 19, 2019

The BRONX — Holy cow! A cow was captured after running loose along the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a cow running near 161st and the expressway around 11:30 a.m.

The cow was eventually captured by police.

According to police, the cow was heading in the direction of the George Washington Bridge when police corralled the animal.

Drivers should expect delays on the Major Deegan.

No charges are expected to be filed against the cow, police tell PIX11.

AIR11 was over the scene.

