Cohen warrant materials released; show FBI investigated the Trump fixer earlier than previously known

Posted 9:04 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 19, 2019

NEW YORK — Newly released documents show FBI was probing President Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen, far earlier than previously known.

The partially redacted search-warrant materials pertaining to the April 2018 raid on Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel room were released Tuesday morning.

There are hundreds of pages that have been released.

The documents are being released as a result of a ruling from federal Judge William Pauley partially granting a request from various media organizations, including CNN, to unseal documents related to the raid.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.