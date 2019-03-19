Ban repeat sexual crime perpetrators from NYC subways, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people who repeatedly commit sexual crimes on New York City’s subways should be prohibited from using the transit service.

The Democrat told reporters Tuesday that he would support banning anyone who is twice convicted of groping, inappropriate touching or other lewd acts on the subway.

The governor weighed in after New York City Councilman Chris Deutsch proposed a lifetime ban as a way to reduce sex crimes on the subway.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Diane Savino, of Staten Island, is proposing harsher penalties for subway sex crimes, including up to seven years in jail.

None of the measures have been scheduled for a vote in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.