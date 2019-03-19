2 dead after vehicle crashes through railing, into water at Hudson Park

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed through railing and plunged into the water at Hudson Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police divers pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle just before 3 p.m., but didn’t realize someone else was inside the vehicle, officials said. The unconscious and unresponsive driver was treated at the scene and was rushed to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle, but did not survive.

As police divers removed the vehicle from the water, they found a second person inside, officials said. The person was’t found initially because of low visibility in the water and position in the car.

Police have not yet released the victims’ names.