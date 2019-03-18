MTA investigating another possible case of falling debris in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS -- The MTA is investigating another report of falling debris from elevated subway tracks.

It happened along the A line near the Lefferts Station at Liberty Avenue and 115th Street.

A woman said she was driving under the tracks on Monday and something hit her car.

Shams Tarek, MTA Spokesperson said, “We obviously take any report like this seriously and sent a team to investigate. We didn’t find anything abnormal at the scene – there was no debris on the ground, the track was inspected from both sides and all components were found to be secure. Our systemwide inspection of all elevated track structures continues."

Earlier this month, along the 7 train in Woodside, Queens, a piece of metal struck a car.

MTA NYC Transit cleaned up the area and some other pieces from the elevated structure.

At the end of February, a piece of wood from an old work platform pierced the windshield of a car driving along the 7 train, also in Woodside, near the 74th Street station.