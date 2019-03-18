MTA investigates more falling debris and announces subway-performance improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS - On Monday, the MTA investigated another report of falling debris from the elevated subway tracks.

Officials also announced another good month for the most recent subway performance and service statistics.

As a media availability was underway for the service announcement at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, reports emerged that a car was hit by a piece of debris underneath the A train in Ozone Park, Queens.

A driver reported that something hit the vehicle underneath the A line near the Lefferts Boulevard Station.

“We obviously take any report like this seriously and sent a team to investigate. We didn’t find anything abnormal at the scene. There was no debris on the ground, the track was inspected from both sides and all components were found to be secure," said MTA Spokesperson Shams Tarek, in an statement.

Inspections of all elevated track structures are continuing.

Earlier this month, along the 7 train in Woodside, Queens, a piece of metal struck a car. At the end of February, a piece of wood from an old work platform pierced the windshield of a car driving along the 7 train, also in Woodside, near the 74th Street station.

MTA NYC Transit cleaned up those areas and some other pieces from the elevated structures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Usually, the monthly transit statistics are presented at the committee meetings. Those are scheduled to be held next week.

On Monday, transit officials offered details on the data from February. They say there is good news in the customer-focused metrics, including service delivered, additional platform time, additional train time, and customer journey time.

Read about the latest information here from the MTA.

The officials say the numbers show increased repair and maintenance work are improving the system, especially during the past 12 months.

Riders are watching for improvements.

In 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the system and in 2018, the Subway Action plan was funded by the state and the city.

MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford says the numbers show consistent and sustained improvements resulting from the Subway Action Plan and Save Safe Seconds, which has reviewed the travel of train along dozens of route sections.

“Our ability to reduce our major daily incidents is resulting in fewer delays, faster trains, and an overall better experience for our customers,” President Byford said.

Officials also noted the budget and operating deficit of the agencies. In a news release, they say the MTA has "zero funding allocated for its next capital plan (2020-2024)."

Legislators and Governor Cuomo are negotiating the next state budget, which includes MTA funding. A plan for congestion pricing to fund transit in the region is on the table.

That would allow for a fee to be charged on all vehicles that travel south of 61st Street in Manhattan during designated times. There could be some exceptions for certain travel.

The next state budget is due April 1.