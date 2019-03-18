Measles alert issued for people who traveled through Newark Airport in early March

NEWARK, NJ — People who were in Newark Liberty International Airport this month may have been exposed to someone with measles, health officials warned Monday.

A traveler with a confirmed case of measles flew into Terminal C at the airport from Aruba on March 4, officials said. The individual may have also traveled to other areas of the airport.

Anyone who was in the airport on March 4 around 9 p.m. or on March 5 around 9:30 a.m. may have been exposed, officials said. The infected person left for California from Terminal C. Symptoms may develop for anyone infected as late as March 26.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.