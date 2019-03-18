Marijuana legalization hearings stall as changes considered in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers say they’re considering amendments to a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, and planned hearings are delayed.

Democratic Assemblyman John Burzichelli said Monday that amendments were being considered but didn’t specify what is changing.

Assembly and Senate committees were set to consider legislation letting adults use cannabis, but the hearings on the bill had yet to start.

New Jersey would join 10 states and the District of Columbia in legalizing the drug.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced last week a deal on legalization.

Under the agreement, cannabis would be taxed at $42 an ounce, though towns could impose taxes of up to 3 percent in certain cases.

The deal also calls for a five-person regulatory commission and a process to make expunging marijuana-related convictions easier.