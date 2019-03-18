Homeowner chases 2 burglars out of Queens home: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REGO PARK, Queens — Two would-be burglars quickly made an exit when a Queens homeowner confronted them after they broke into the home on Friday, according to police.

Two unidentified men broke into the Rego Park home, located around Saunders Street and 66th Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, police said Sunday.

Authorities said the home's owner, who was inside the residence at the time, confronted the suspects and chased them out of the house before they could take anything.

The homeowner was not injured, officials said.

Police described the suspects as two men dressed in black clothing, and released the above footage of the suspects fleeing the home.

