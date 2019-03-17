Station rehabilitation and elevator project begins in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The train won't be stopping again at Astoria Boulevard Station along the N W line until December.

But most riders are looking on the bright side, despite having to walk to the next one or take a bus.

The project includes the installation of an elevator. It was announced earlier this year.

Commuters are accustomed to dealing with delays and detours.

This route from Astoria to Lower Manhattan was the focus of a report by the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA and New York City Transit Riders Council.

A rider logged and documented 100 days of commutes. Bradley Brashears timed and photographed the route and conditions as he traveled during the morning and evenings rush hours along the N W line and switched at 50th Street-Lexington Avenue to the train that would take him to Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan.

Read the report here.

It details many of the same frustrations seen every day throughout the system that are caused by signal problems, slow track speeds, and overcrowding on trains, platforms and stairwells.