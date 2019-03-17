Slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo honored with plaque dedication

The BRONX — The FDNY and loved ones will come together Sunday to honor slain EMT Yadira Arroyo with a plaque dedication in the Bronx.

The ceremony will take place at the corner of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue at 3 p.m.

The dedication comes two years after Arroyo was killed in the line of duty.

On March 16, 2017, the FDNY EMT and her partner exited their ambulance when a man stole it, struck Arroyo and dragged her beneath the vehicle. She died that night.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of FDNY emergency services. She was 44, and is survived by five sons.

Her accused killer, Jose Gonzalez, was arrested the night of Arroyo’s death. He was found not fit to stand trial.