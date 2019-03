NEW YORK — There’s still a chance to win over half a billion dollars!

Nobody had the winning numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is now at an estimated $550 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were: 30-34-39-53-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Mar. 20.