Mother drops baby from balcony as fire tears through Long Island apartment

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A woman was forced to drop her baby from the second floor balcony as flames tore through a Ronkonkoma apartment complex early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at the Colony Park Apartments at Peconic Street shortly before 1 a.m.

When they arrived, the apartment complex was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, a mother dropped her infant child from a second floor balcony into a bystander’s arms before jumping to the ground herself, according to police.

The mother and her child were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

One man was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with minor injuries, cops said.

No other injuries were reported.

Five units in the complex have been deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.

The fire is under investigation