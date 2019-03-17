Man beaten in Long Island Applebee’s bathroom, another man stabbed; 4 arrested

VALLEY STREAM, NY — Four people were arrested after an argument at a Long Island Applebee’s restaurant got violent on Saturday night, police said.

Daryl Russell, 28, and Hugh Stewart, 27, argued with Jonathan Garcia, 24, and Jesse Bulla, 24, officials said. Shortly after that, Russell was followed into the bathroom by Garcia and Bulla.

Garcia and Bulla allegedly repeatedly punched Russell, then left the bathroom, police said.

When Russell and Stewart tried to leave the restaurant, the situation escalated near the exit door and Garcia was stabbed, officials said. It’s not clear who stabbed him. He suffered a punctured lung.

All four men were arrested and two knives were recovered at the Applebee’s. Garcia and Russell were both taken to local hospitals.

Russell, who has a white, powdery substance with him, was charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Stewart was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police charged both Garcia and Bulla with assault.

All four men are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.