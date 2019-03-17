Man arrested in connection to 2016 Long Island house fire

Police arrested Christful Fouse, 35, in connection to a 2016 fire.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police arrested a man three years after he allegedly started a fire at a Long Island home.

Christful Fouse, of Hempstead, was taken into custody Saturday and faces charges of arson, assault and reckless endangerment.

Police allege Fouse, 35, was involved in a dispute with another man regarding money on June 30, 2016.

As a result of the argument, Fouse poured a fluid on the victim’s couch and ignited the furniture, according to police.

The fire spread, and the house became engulfed in flames.

The victim’s 12-year-old niece was sleeping on the second floor and was forced to jump from a second floor window to escape, police said.

She suffered an ankle injury.

Police located Fouse Saturday and placed him under arrest.

