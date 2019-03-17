Everything you need to know for March Madness 2019

Get ready for a lot of bracket smack talk. March Madness is finally here.

It’s the time of year when NCAA Division I men’s basketball gets to shine in a single-elimination tournament in seven rounds — all for the chance to compete in the big national championship.

Here’s everything you need to know to stay up to date on all of the madness.

So when does this ‘madness’ begin?

All of the action kicks off Sunday, March 17, with Selection Sunday. That’s when we learn who is invited to compete in the tournament. You can learn all about how the selection process works here.

The First Four starts the games on March 19 and 20 in Dayton, Ohio. We’ll have a full game schedule for you later when it’s released. And then we can watch a total of 67 (!!!) games in less than three weeks.

Oh wow, that’s a lot of games. How can I watch?

There are lots of ways.

If you’re a live-TV person: You can watch the games on CBS, TBS TNT and Tru TV. Check the schedule for which games will air on each network.

If you’re an online person: You can watch the games with NCAA on March Madness Live.

If you’re a device person: You can watch the games with the March Madness Live iOS app or March Madness Live for Android, stream them on Roku or Fire TV, download the Xbox app, talk to your Alexa devices and say, “Open March Madness” or watch them in 360 degrees with Oculus.

OK, I’m hooked. Where can I find the latest news?

Right here on CNN. We’ll keep you in the loop, so you can talk about March Madness with your friends (even if you really don’t know basketball).

Wait, what about the brackets? You said brackets

Brackets! Of course! There would be no March Madness if there weren’t brackets.

The four No. 1 seeds this year are Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia.

Print out a bracket, add the team matchups after they’re announced and pick who you think will win.

You can even join the bracket fun with CNN and play against our personalities in the Bracket Challenge Game.

Choose wisely. No one likes a broken bracket after the first round.